Evil Twins kill over Magic: The Gathering card collection

This week Evil Twins examines the case of Christopher (left) and William Cormier III, twins with a murderous streak.

Florida on Aug. 31, 2012, and William visited Sean Dugas at his home where at some point Dugas was brutally killed. William, with the help of his brother, then disposed of the body and set about selling off just about everything that Dugas owned.

They had particular interest in his collection of rare cards from Magic: The Gathering, which was worth around $100,000. They also sold various other items and used some of the cash to purchase a cheap plastic coffin. They then partially encased Dugas’s body in concrete and buried it in the backyard.

William was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. His brother Christoper pleaded guilty to helping him move and dispose of the body.

