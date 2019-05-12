Everything to know about Kayla Wallace on When Calls the Heart

Season six of When Calls the Heart is bringing a lot of new faces to Hope Valley. While people have always come and gone, this season is going all out with a variety of different characters.

One such character who caught the eyes of fans is Fiona Miller, a switchboard operator played by Kayla Wallace. Fans are learning plenty about Fiona Miller during this season, but want to know more about Kayla Wallace.

Kayla Wallace’s professional life

Kayla Wallace found her passion for theater arts at a very young age — just six years old! According to her IMDb biography, she not only acts but also dances and sings.

Wallace seems to have been driven by her passions almost her entire life. Even after starting at such a young age, she later went on to attend The Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria, British Columbia.

Kayla Wallace has done a lot of work in the performing arts, and it doesn’t look like she will be stopping any time soon. Although she is new to When Calls the Heart, she has worked in film and television before.

Wallace is primarily known for her work on The Good Doctor, Once Upon A Prince, and Christmas Solo. Perhaps she’ll be known as one of the main characters on When Calls the Heart before the season is over!

A look into Wallace’s personal life

Although it appears that Wallace has a private personal life, a look into her Instagram account says a lot about some of her hobbies.

Fans can see a lot of pictures from the set of When Calls the Heart, as well as many pictures of her posing for photoshoots in many different places.

When we don’t see pictures of her in her role as Fiona Miller or modeling photoshoots, Wallace posts a lot of pictures in outdoor locations.

From the looks of her social media, it appears that Wallace enjoys her time on the set and off the set in a variety of different places.

Whether it’s in the city, the country, or on the set of When Calls the Heart, Kayla Wallace looks like she’s ready for a snapshot any time.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.