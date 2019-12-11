Even Anna is tired of having communication problems with Mursel on 90 Day Fiance

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Quite a few 90 Day Fiance viewers have commented on how tough it is to watch Anna and Mursel on 90 Day Fiance and it turns out that she’s also getting frustrated with the communication issues that the pair of beekeepers have been having.

Things haven’t been easy for Anna and Mursel, who communicate largely via a translator app on their phones. They are also dealing with Anna’s three sons, two of which aren’t excited about their mom’s new relationship.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, Anna admits that she thought she and Mursel would be communicating better by now.

“You never try to have any conversations with me,” Anna tells Mursel in the clip.

“Every day talking,” Mursel responds after reading what Anna had to say on the app.

“No,” Anna replies. “You don’t even make an effort to understand what I’m saying,” she tells the translator app before showing it to Mursel.

Mursel continues giving one-word answers as Anna fusses via the translator app, telling him that he doesn’t even pay attention to what she’s saying, even when it’s literally spelled out for him in his native language.

The two continue to argue, very slowly and via the translator app, about his lack of understanding and Anna even questions whether he really cares. Then, again via the translator app, she tells Mursel that she doesn’t want to marry someone who won’t even listen to her.

At least Anna sees the same problem that so many 90 Day Fiance viewers can see. How can she and Mursel plan a wedding and future together when they can’t even communicate if the batteries on their phones die?

Will they be able to overcome such a huge obstacle in order to make their relationship work? Or will lack of communication tear the beekeepers apart?

