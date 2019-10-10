Evelyn Lozada denied restraining order against Basketball Wives costar OG Chijindu

Evelyn Lozada’s restraining order request against OG Chijindu has been denied by the judge.

Evelyn requested the restraining order in light of the beef she and OG have had all season. Evelyn also filed a lawsuit against OG, suing for defamation of character and intentional infliction of emotional distress based on OG going on Twitter and calling Evelyn a “racist bigot.”

On October 9, the judge overseeing the restraining order request, denied it saying that this matter should be handled in Evelyn’s civil case.

The drama all started on September 11 when Evelyn posted an Instagram post, that included a picture of an orangutan that read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.”

That post rubbed OG the wrong way because she then posted on Twitter that Evelyn was a racist, saying, “AND THERE iT iS.. SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS YOU RACiST BiGOT.. YOU CALLED CECE “LiNG LiNG” JACKiE A “COCKROACH” & NOW ME A “MONKEY” MAY GOD TAKE CARE OF YOU WELL WELL..EVELYN LOZADA,”

She later followed up with a post that read, “AND FOR THOSE WHO SAY.. ‘..iT’S JUST A PiC OF A MONKEY..’ YOU TOO ARE APART OF THiS HUGE FREAKIN PROBLEM..SHAMEFUL!!”

According to Evelyn, those posts were enough for her to “sustain serious financial harm through loss of income as well as serious and permanent injuries.”

Evelyn says that her two children are of “Hispanic and African descent” and she is of Hispanic descent.

She also states that she is the chairperson of the Evelyn Lozada Foundation which raises money for domestic violence victims. The damages that Evelyn is claiming are unspecified.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

THE DEViL AND HiS FAiTHFUL SERVANTS ARE WORKiNG

OVERTiME YOU HEAR ME..😂🤥.. KEEP LYiNG ON ME..SEE HOW THAT WORKS OUT FOR YA..SMOOCHES!#iHEARTOG #NiGERiANknockout — i ♥️ OG ™ (@iHeartOG) October 7, 2019

OG has clapped back against the lawsuit on her social media, tweeting, “THE DEViL AND HiS FAiTHFUL SERVANTS ARE WORKiNG OVERTiME YOU HEAR ME..” She continued, “KEEP LYiNG ON ME..SEE HOW THAT WORKS OUT FOR YA..SMOOCHES!”