Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams friendship: Are the Basketball Wives stars still friends or are they enemies?

On the season finale of Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada brought Jennifer Williams to Amsterdam. She was trying to smooth things over with Shaunie but ended up at odds with her too.

It all boiled down to more rumors that Evelyn didn’t even know about. But when Malaysia revealed that Jennifer was talking about Ev and her daughter Shaniece, Evelyn saw red.

When Shaunie backed up Malaysia’s claims, stating that she’d heard some things too, Jennifer is lucky that no one laid hands on her.

Evelyn Lozada is known for having a fiery temper and is often quick to get physical especially when it comes to people talking about her kids. Or her as a parent. Jennifer Williams did both.

Knowing that shows like Basketball Wives often film months in advance, we like to do a bit of investigating to find out what has happened since. Did Evelyn and Jennifer make up or are they at odds forever? Will Jennifer Williams even return to Basketball Wives?

It’s hard to say where the two stand now without making a lot of assumptions. The first of those being that revelations about Jennifer making any negative comments about Evelyn’s daughter went way too far to ever come back from.

That said, Evelyn tweeted last night that she was sitting down to watch the Basketball Wives finale. Normally, stars of the show will tweet along with it to drum up interest or to just be active. Last night, Evelyn was silent.

For that matter, Jennifer Williams was also silent on social media. She didn’t even tweet about watching the show or comment on any of the drama in it. In fact, none of her social media even identifies her as being on Basketball Wives.

She did offer up a new photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption, Jennifer Williams took a moment to send out “love and light.” After the latest episode of Basketball Wives, it seems she might be the one who needs love and light and a new set of friends.

At least for now, it looks like Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams are not friends. Considering that Jennifer was accused of talking about Evelyn’s daughter Shaniece’s sex life, her “fake” body, and Evelyn’s ability to parent her, it would probably be smart for Jennifer to stay far, far away for a long time.

That’s probably Jennifer’s plan too because she wasn’t at the Basketball Wives reunion. It was probably for the best. Evelyn, Tami, Shaunie, and Malaysia were all mad enough to fight her. Plus, Jennifer’s only friend left, Kristen, also decided she was ready to walk away from the drama.

So really, it looks like not only is Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams’ friendship over, but it really looks like the end of the road for Jennifer on Basketball Wives. With no friends left on the cast, there’s not really a way to come back from that. Is there?

Basketball Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on VH1.