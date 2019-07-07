Evel Live 2 event kicks off Car Week for History, see Axell Hodges’ practice crash here

There’s nothing like a good crash to spur interest and kick off an event that promises chills, spills, and automobiles galore as History’s Car Week is all of that, and more!

Daredevil Axell Hodges provided the pre-event jitters and shock-and-awe as he wiped out mightily for the Evel Live 2 preliminary rehearsals.

History provided the shocking footage where the motorcyclist looked to be in a perfect trajectory and then hit the ramp, where it went all wrong.

What is Evel Live 2?

Evel Live 2 broadcasts live from the San Bernardino International Airport in California. Travis Pastrana co-hosts and American Ninja Warrior star Matt Iseman returns to host the special.

History and Nitro Circus revamped the format for the live television event Evel Live 2 due to the crash that Axell Hodges had during his practice jump.

Hodges attempted the longest motorcycle jump in history as a tribute to the most famous daredevil of all time, Evel Knievel.

Robbie Maddison set the record distance in 2011 at 378 feet and 9 inches.

However, as you can see by the photo above and the video below, Hodges wiped out and injured both ankles before the live show.

Axell Hodges said that it sucked to have a crash ahead of the event, in which he worked hard to compete.

“I made a mistake in air and wasn’t able to adjust in time for landing,” Hodges said. “I’m shocked I’m not in worse shape and feel extremely grateful to have been able to get up from this crash.”

In a press statement, History said:

“In the revamped show, beginning at 9pm ET, exclusive crash footage of Hodges will be revealed and four-time X Games Medalist Vicki Golden will aim to set a new world record in an epic live motorcycle firewall stunt.”

What to expect:

Vicki Golden wants to shatter the motorcycle firewall record where she will speed through a series of flaming wooden boards.

She will be the first female to attempt to break the current record of 12, set in 2007.

Her ride is an Indian FTR1200 S with a 1203cc V-Twin engine, 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of low-end torque.

On top of Golden’s stunt and footage of Hodges’ accident, Evel Live 2 features live interviews with expert analysis, footage highlighting the inherent danger and risks of attempting to break these records, archival footage of the history behind daring feats, and more.

Of these attempts, Andy Edwards, Nitro Circus CEO, said:

“When pushing the limits of what is possible, risk comes with the territory, and the extraordinary feats which Vicki and Axell have been training so hard for contain so much risk that few riders would even think of taking them on…While Axell is devastated not to be able to ride this Sunday, we know he is excited for Vicki as she aims to make history.”

Former Miss USA and ESPN reporter Kimberly Pressler will be the event’s sideline reporter and Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee will serve as the weather analyst who will break down how the wind and heat could affect the night’s stunts.

Evel Live 2 also features a roundtable of panelists including host and expert action sports analyst Jimmy Coleman, current distance record holder Robbie Maddison, deputy editor for Road & Track Bob Sorokanich, and more.

Extras

History’s third Car Week is a week-long line-up of new programming.

A one-hour behind the scenes special featuring last year’s Evel Live where Pastrana broke records by completing three of Knievel’s most dangerous feats airs Sunday, July 7 at 8/7c.

Pastrana is a record holder, and he is the only person to successfully beat two of Evel Knievel’s distance records and land a jump over the Caesars Palace fountain on a v-twin motorcycle in the same night.

Evel Live 2 kicks off Car Week on Sunday, July 7 at 8/7c on HISTORY.