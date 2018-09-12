Who is Evanna Lynch on Dancing with the Stars? Actress played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter movies

Evanna Lynch has been announced as one of the contestants on Dancing With The Stars season 27, and has been paired with Keo Motsepe.

If Evanna’s name doesn’t ring a bell, you may have to dig up your old Harry Potter movies and look closely.

The 27-year-old Irish actress is probably best known for her role in the Harry Potter movies, playing the quirky but sweet Luna Lovegood.

While Lynch doesn’t define herself by her role in these movies, you can definitely find some sprinkles of magic on her Instagram page.

When she’s not working in front of the camera, Evanna Lynch very active for the causes she’s passionate about.

She’s vegan and she’s trying to spread the word about healthy eating and treating animals like your friends, not food. Her personal Instagram account is covered with positive messages about loving your vegetables.

Evanna Lynch is also one of the co-hosts of the podcast, The ChickPeeps Podcast. She has three co-stars, and together they try to spread the word about the vegan lifestyle.

As the official Instagram for the podcast reveals, “Let us whisper sweet, cruelty-free thoughts in your ears!” The second season will be released in the fall.

Another adorable fact about Evanna Lynch is that she’s definitely a cat person. On her Instagram page, Evanna spreads the love for her furry creatures. It seems that bunnies are also one of her favorite animals, as she’s for banning bunny cages as well.

Viewers of Dancing With The Stars should probably expect to see dances that tap into her Harry Potter world, and her passion for animals. Who knows? Maybe a vegan-themed performance could also be in the works.

Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.