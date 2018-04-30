Eugene Merton Whitehall murdered Dennis Kelley and Carl McFarland before setting fire to their house

Dennis Kelley and Carl McFarland were murdered and their killer tried to hide his crime by setting their farm on fire, Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions examines the case.

July 16, 2014, in Cresswell, Oregon, and Dennis Kelly, 65, and Carl McFarland, 69, were found in the remains of their burned-out house on a pig farm near the town.

At first police thought they were investigating a tragic accident but it soon became clear that something more sinister had happened.

They soon arrested 43-year-old transient Eugene Merton Whitehall, who’d worked at the farm in the past. Police alleged that Whitehall had gone to the farm with the intention of robbing the two men to feed his methamphetamine habit, he was charged with various crimes including aggravated murder, theft and arson.

Whitehall initially pleaded not guilty to the crimes but confessed a few days later and at at his trial in 2015 he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Evil Talks: Chilling Confession – The Bodies in the Ashes airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.