Ethan Payne on American Idol: Duet with Luke Bryan sends him to Hollywood

Ethan Payne is no stranger to country music. In fact, he had already done a duet with Luke Bryan a few years prior to meeting him in the audition room on American Idol.

After Make-A-Wish granted him a meet and greet with Luke Bryan, Ethan Payne was hooked. During that experience, he was able to sing in front of 50,000 people with the country music superstar. That day changed his life.

What happened to Ethan Payne?

When Ethan Payne was just a toddler, he was diagnosed with Cystic fibrosis. Since then, things have been a struggle for him, but that has not held him back. He has been working on singing and perfecting his voice despite his issues with his lungs from the CF.

The judges asked how he was doing and his response was that he was in good health. That is good news for Ethan Payne, who may be able to pull through this competition with his country music vocals.

American Idol audition

Walking into the audition, Luke Bryan remembered meeting Ethan Payne. He returned with the guitar the country music star gifted him when they performed together after the Make-A-Wish meeting.

The song turned into a duet with Luke Bryan as they sang his song, Do I together for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. It was an incredibly sweet moment, especially for viewers who remember when the video of Ethan singing with Luke Bryan went viral.

Heading to Hollywood is the next step in Ethan Payne’s journey.

American Idol returns Sunday, March 10 at 8/7c on ABC.