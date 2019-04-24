Erik James on Deadliest Catch: Everything we know about Summer Bay crew member

Greenhorn Erik James is one of Summer Bay’s most searched about crew members from Deadliest Catch.

But this “wild child” of Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski is a bit of a mystery man, as in very little is known about him.

We did some digging and it turns out this tattoo aficionado is like Wild Bill in that he has interests in Florida and is a fan of warmer climates too, despite his Bering Sea crabbing work.

Who is Erik James?

James looks to be from an affluent Florida family as, in the clip below, he pans a Facebook video around to a massive well-appointed house on the water with very expensive boats parked all around. In his voiceover, he shares with fans he is out of the cold of Alaska to spend time with family.

According to his socials, this Captiva, Florida resident is single. He is also part owner of a Mexican restaurant in south central Florida called Cantina Captiva on top of being a crab boat greenhorn. His Facebook also shows that he has interests in a Captiva boat chartering company and sport fishes quite a bit.

He is also co-owner of a bed and breakfast in Captiva called the Captiva Island Inn bed & Breakfast which has mainly high reviews on its Facebook page. There is also a restaurant at the inn that James is part owner of called the Keytime Bistro.

He expressed real concern when Griffin went MIA on the Summer Bay this season.

He also posts several videos and pictures on Instagram and Facebook revealing he is a fan of graphite tattoo work and more tribal designs too.

Back in 2014, he had just words tattooed on his chest and groin area, which he has since embellished and added on to:

In 2018 he looks like added an anchor face tatt:

And he most definitely loves his Chihuahua mix Rico Suave who is in many photos on his socials too:

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery Channel.