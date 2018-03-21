Erich Tabach: Who is actor who plays Vincent Drago on Law & Order: SVU?

Erich Tabach stars as Vincent Drago on this week’s episode of Law & Order: SVU — in an episode which sees a student go missing with a mysterious man in a clown mask the prime suspect.

The student, Hailey (Mallory Bechtel), vanishes during a school trip to New York City leaving her loved ones, including her dad Chris Sadler (Will Sasso) beside themselves.

Tabach, originally from Bethesda, Maryland, then features prominently. Tabach spent his formative years living in Moscow, Russia, after moving there with his family at the age of three, and first got into acting through Russian theater.

He moved to the US in 2012 and began his career in acting a year later. Playing Vincent Drago on Law & Order: SVU is one of his first major smallscreen roles.

Erich Tabach has also appeared on the big screen, with his first role as Vlad in 2014’s Love Is Strange, starring Alfred Molina, John Lithgow and Marisa Tomei. He had a minor role in The Girl in the Book in 2015 and played Anthony in Landline alongside Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass and Abby Quinn in 2017.

He has also appeared in numerous shorts, including Chapter 7, Pipe Dream, Sand Castle, and Boys Will Be Boys on which he was also associate and casting producer.

Upcoming roles include a part in The Cat and the Moon, as the character Topper in action movie Block Island and as Justin in thriller The Buried Girl.

Tabach is also a comedian and has his own YouTube channel. He’s also on Instagram:

Also guest-starring on the “Send in the Clowns” episode of Law & Order: SVU are Ernest Waddell, Migs Govea, Amy Korb, Wendy Hoopes, and Erik Jensen.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.