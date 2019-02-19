Erica Mena’s engagement ring is huge and her last name changed on social media: Is Love & Hip Hop star already married to Safaree Samuels?

Erica Mena’s engagement to Safaree Samuels came as a surprise to Love & Hip Hop fans. Pic credit: @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Erica Mena has been flashing her enormous engagement ring ever since she said yes to Safaree Samuels on Christmas Eve.

It looks like their relationship is still moving fast too because now there are questions about whether the Love & Hip Hop stars are still engaged or if they snuck off and got married.

The reason for all the questions stems from Erica Mena’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, which are already changed to reflect her new last name once she gets married to Safaree.

With both accounts now referring to her as “Erica Mena Samuels,” it stands to reason that some may wonder about her actual marital status.

Are Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels already married?

Many didn’t even realize that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels were even dating when they announced their engagement. After all, she was dating a whole different man when she was arrested back in October 2018.

Safaree admitted that he got the idea of how to propose to Erica on her birthday, which falls on November 8. The pair weren’t dating long at that point but did know each other pretty well because they had starred on Scared Famous together earlier in the year.

When it comes to the possibility that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels may already be married, it’s safe to say that they are probably not. So far, there has been no discovery of a marriage license on file in either Georgia or New York for the couple and they have already talked about getting married on TV and earning a paycheck for their televised vows.

Just days after their engagement was announced, Erica and Safaree were offered $350,000 to live-stream their wedding. One can only imagine they’ll be vying for a special on VH1 instead.

Erica Mena’s engagement ring — The details

When it comes to Erica Mena’s engagement ring, it’s safe to say that Safaree spared no expense. The Love & Hip Hop star has been flashing her 14-carat sparkler everywhere and it is truly impressive.

The diamond and platinum engagement ring that Erica has been rocking reportedly cost Safaree $175,000. It’s so big and flashy that it probably should come with its own bodyguard.

Not only is Erica’s engagement ring expensive but Safaree also put a lot of though and effort behind it too. The process began on Erica’s birthday when he decided that she was the one and from there, he worked with jeweler Trax NYC to customize everything from the center stone to the setting to the band itself.

Safaree even claimed that he had to sneak around while Erica was sleeping so he could figure out what size ring she wore.

Clearly, Safaree Samuels did everything right because Erica Mena has been gushing about her engagement ring, her man and everything in between.