Erica Mena makes her way back to Love & Hip Hop: New York — sort of

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, the crew is currently on a cast trip in Costa Rica. Safaree Samuels is there and it turns out, he’s not alone.

It wasn’t until a very angry Joe Budden confronted Safaree that we learned Erica Mena is also along for the trip, she’s just not coming to hang out with her former Love & Hip Hop castmates.

Budden confronted Safaree for bringing along his girlfriend because, as they discussed during the episode, Safaree told Joe that she wouldn’t be coming along.

While Safaree doesn’t seem to think that bringing her was a big deal at all, it certainly is to Joe, who makes it clear to Safaree that he’s not happy to hear that Erica is anywhere near them all.

In fact, Safaree didn’t even disclose that he brought Erica with him on the Love & Hip Hop trip. Instead, Joe Budden figured it out when he saw a picture of Erica on social media and she just happened to be lounging at the same resort where they were staying.

At the time the episode was filmed, it wasn’t common knowledge that Safaree and Erica Mena were dating but by the time it aired, they were already engaged. So, imagine everyone’s shock to hear that she’s right there on the island, getting some sun.

For those who may not know why Joe Budden is so mad, Erica Mena previously dated his fiance Cyn Santana on Season 5 of the show. Erica and Cyn had a volatile relationship, partly due to Erica’s alleged cheating with her ex-boyfriend Rich Dollaz.

When it was learned that Safaree Samuels had proposed to Erica Mena and that he would be appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York for Season 9, many figured it was just a matter of time before she ended up coming face to face with Cyn.

While that hasn’t happened yet, Safaree sure did bring her close, clearly too close for comfort.

Will Erica Mena and Cyn Santana run into each other on Love & Hip Hop: New York? The episode left us with a cliffhanger as Joe fired off at Safaree about bringing Erica and Safaree doesn’t seem to understand what the big deal was.

We can only hope that Erica will make her big appearance on the next episode.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.