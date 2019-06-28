Erica Mena and Safaree break up? Erica trashes flowers after Gabrielle Davis claims he cheated

Just a few months ago, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels were looking like a match made in heaven. Now, after Safaree’s ex-girlfriend made some startling claims about the Love & Hip Hop star, it seems like this relationship may be over.

Former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Gabrielle Davis claims that Safaree has been stepping out on Erica. In fact, in screenshots shared by The Jasmine Brand, she claimed that Safaree said he and Erica won’t be getting married and even posted a string of text messages to prove they had been messing around.

Gabrielle also claimed she and Safaree had been creeping around behind Erica’s back.

While Erica allegedly responded to Gabrielle’s cheating claims and even called the text messages fake, there is clearly trouble in paradise.

Are Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels broken up or is this all just a misunderstanding?

A recent video Erica Mena posted to her Instagram stories makes it clear that she’s not happy. In it, you can see that her home is covered in vases of red roses or at least it was.

She knocked them all over and stomped on all the roses, and she likely did it to send a message to Safaree Samuels.

You can see that video below.

It’s also worth noting that the last time Erica posted a photo that included Safaree on Instagram was about 10 weeks ago.

The two have been together in the time since and even shared some flirty tweets just days ago when Safaree wrote that he couldn’t wait to give her his last name.

Can’t wait for you to officially have my last name @iamErica_Mena .. I love you so much!! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 21, 2019

Erica even responded, letting Safaree know that she also can’t wait. Can so much change in a few short days that now, the Love & Hip Hop couple has called it quits?