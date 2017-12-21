Eric Idle brings ‘The Entire Universe’ to PBS, exclusive look

Tonight ahead of the Christmas holidays, Monty Python veteran Eric Idle has penned an old-school variety show musical explaining the origins of the entire universe, explained in about one hour.

Python fans will dine on the familiar with song and dance routines turned out by the Muriel Tritt School of Music and Dance. Hosted by Idle and British physicist Brian Cox, they are joined by actor Warwick Davis and stand-up Robin Ince.

Think of this as a meaty English roast chockfull of beloved comics and actors, all done in a familiar style for UK fans who remember Rutland Weekend Television or if American, a bit of The Carol Burnett Show.

Rutland Weekend Television or “RWT” was Idle’s sketch series that premiered after Monty Python’s Flying Circus finished up.

It featured The Beatles parody group named The Rutles.

Cox portrays a physicist but English audiences too know him from Wonders of the Universe. Also in the cast tonight is Hannah Waddingham, the Lady of the Lake from Idle’s Broadway and West End megahit, Spamalot.

Also starring in this troupe is The Mighty Boosh comedy trouper Noel Fielding, cast as the bosun and as Albert Einstein.

During the fun, Idle and the gang tackle the cosmos complexities, little Univeral ironies and perfectly served up puns that make the world turn in a ridiculous and entertaining manner, and the songs penned mostly by Idle are all as expected, rollicking good fun.

One of the better taglines from PBS describing the effort states: “Rutland Weekend Television presented a Christmas Special on BBC2 starring Beatle George Harrison. Now through lack of popular demand, it’s back. This time the special guest star is Professor Brian Cox.”

Eric wrote the following description of the show for PBS [an excerpt]:

“And Now for Something Completely Different:

“When I was born Hitler was trying to kill me. Now my name is on Mars. Go figure. It is though. It really is. To be specific it is on The Martian Rover Curiosity, which has so far failed to kill Schrodinger’s Cat. I happened to visit JPL while they were building it and voila two years later we watched in awe as our names landed on Mars. I’m hoping to be amongst the first comedians on the Elon Musk one way trip. He is a Python fan so I have a chance. Plus it’ll get me out of the house.

“…Look on the Bright Side. One day the sun will die. One day the Galaxy will die. One day the entire Universe will die.

“I’m not feeling too good myself.”

Eric Idle’s The Entire Universe premieres Friday, December 22, 2017 at 10/9c.