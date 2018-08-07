Eric Bigger on Bachelor in Paradise: Rachel Lindsay’s ex is ready for love

Eric Bigger thought he had won the heart of Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, but he was sent home after the fantasy suite dates. He didn’t make it to the final week, but one can imagine he was devastated to learn that after two months, he would not be proposing to Rachel and he would not be finding his everlasting love.

But Eric is back, as he is joining the rest of the cast in Mexico for this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

If you don’t remember Eric, he was a personal trainer while filming the show. He hails from Baltimore, Maryland and it seems that he’s still very focused on his personal training business.

Bigger’s Instagram profile is still packed with photos from his fitness career, including pictures of himself showing off a healthy lifestyle.

If he does find love in paradise, one can imagine he wants a woman who is in shape and who loves to pursue exercise and weight-lifting in her spare time.

But Eric Bigger also knows how to have a good time. He celebrated his birthday in Los Angeles a few months ago and it sounds like he had quite a memorable night.

Eric’s brand also seems to have grown from his Bachelorette days. A few months ago, he announced that he was doing his own podcast called Bigger Talks with Eric Bigger. He hasn’t promoted it lately on his Instagram account, but he did get some help launching it from Podcast One.

It sounds like Bigger may want to find a woman, who has big dreams and even bigger aspirations when it comes to her career. He has already done so much with his Bachelorette brand and one can imagine he only has more plans to grow it all when he comes home from paradise.

Are you rooting for Eric Bigger when Bachelor In Paradise premieres tonight?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.