Emmy Rossum is leaving Shameless after 9 seasons, but why? And what is she doing after?

Golden Globe-nominated actress Emmy Rossum has just announced she’s leaving Showtime’s hit show Shameless after nine years. Rossum gave no reason for leaving the hit show which debuted in 2011, but she did have a much-publicized spat with executives in 2016 over pay equality.

The 31-year old actress posted a heartfelt message to her fans on Facebook, saying in part, “The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift.”

“I know you will continue on without me, for now,” Rossum posted, “There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

Rossum’s post makes it clear that she values the friendships she’s developed on the show, calling Shameless a “wonderfully written, wonderfully layered show.”

Although she stars in the show alongside William H. Macy, word was that she refused to sign her contract until the two were paid equal salaries, with his reported to be much higher than hers. At the time, Macy came out in support of Rossum.

Shameless viewers have been left to wonder how the Gallaghers will be able to move on without Fiona, who has been central to the storyline since the start of the show. Not to mention, how will they write her out?

According to IMDb, Rossum has a new movie coming out in 2019 called Hard Powder but it’s already in post-production. It’s not really clear what else Emmy might be working on now that she’s said goodbye to the Gallagher family.

What’s next for the talented actress? Hopefully more movies. We’ll certainly miss watching Emmy Rossum on Shameless and her decision to leave the show definitely didn’t come easy.

Season 9 of Shameless premieres on Sunday, September 9 at 8/7c on Showtime.