Eminem launches blistering rap attack against ‘racist grandpa’ President Trump at BET Awards

Eminem launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump at the BET Hip Hop Awards last night during a nearly five-minute long freestyle rap.

The rap was performed inside a parking garage and aired during the ceremony. In it the rapper called Trump a “racist grandpa” and castigated him for calling black athletes wrong for using their platform to speak out against racial injustice, describing their actions as a slap to veterans.

Eminem rapped:

Now if you’re a black athlete, you’re a spoiled little brat for

Tryna use your platform or your stature

To try to give those a voice who don’t have one

He says ‘you’re spittin’ in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!”

Unless you’re a POW who’s tortured and battered

‘Cause to him you’re zeros

‘Cause he don’t like his war heroes captured

That’s not disrespecting the military

F*** that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!

And keep that sh** balled like Donald the bitch!

Football star Colin Kaepernick, who was the initiator for the take a knee controversy in the NFL tweeted:

The video also saw Eminem “draw a line in the sand” for his fans who may also support Trump.

He pointedly wrapped up the video saying: “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his…I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against…And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split…On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this:

F*** you!”

The BET event also featured performances from Cardi B, Migos, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Flo Rida, T-Pain, Playboi Carti, Plies and more.

The awards were taped in Miami on October 6th and boasted a special tribute to Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, aka the King of Dirty Rap, who received the I Am Hip Hop Award.