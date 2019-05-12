Elsa Patton, Real Housewives of Miami star, dies at 84: Cause of death

Elsa Patton, the mother of Marysol Patton on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), has died at the age of 84.

According to a statement released by her family, Patton passed away on Mother’s Day weekend surrounded by loved ones after batting a “long illness.”

“Our beloved Elsa Patton (AKA Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Donald Patton who passed away last February of 2018,” according to the statement released by the family.

Elsa Patton cause of death

The family did not share information about the cause of death but she is known to have been struggling with declining health due to brain injury after a fall in her home.

The accident occurred after the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 2 in January 2013. But despite her injuries, she returned for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 3, which premiered in August 2013.

RHOM aired for three seasons on Bravo — February 2011 to November 2013.

The statement by the family also thanked fans, friends, members of the community, and caretakers, who gave their support and showed concern during the period of Mama Elsa’s struggles.

The family said there will be a private funeral in Miami.

Who is Elsa Patton?

Elsa played a recurring role (2011-2013) on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami. She was popular among fans for her jokes and witty one-liners.

In 2017, Bravo TV declared Elsa the network’s “most memorable mother” due to her over-the-top moments on the show, such as when she told her daughter Marysol’s new boyfriend that she was a witch.

She also got her own The Real Housewives of Miami spinoff. The nine-episode Havana Elsa was released on Bravo’s website in September 2012. The series followed Elsa as she launched her own coffee line.

Patton’s death comes after her husband of 50 years, Donald, died in February 2018.

She is survived by her children Marysol and Thomas Anthony Jones, as well as her daughter-in-law Svetlana and grandson Hunter.