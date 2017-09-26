Elizabeth is determined to get up the ramp just 5 days after leg surgery on 7 Little Johnstons

This week on 7 Little Johnstons, Liz is back from home after having her leg surgery and there are some tough times ahead.

Elizabeth and Anna make a bet to see if the former can pull herself up the new ramp or not. It might only be a $5 bet but Elizabeth is pretty determined to make it, though the wheelchair has no wheelie bar so she needs to take it easy.

Her first push causes the chair to rise up but luckily she realises and catches it. Getting up the ramp is trickier than anyone had realised and with her dad right behind Elizabeth needs to make sure she does not fail!

Also on this week’s episode, Amber gets some help with her real-estate skills from Alex and Anna. But can she step up her game and shift some really big properties?

7 Little Johnstons airs on Tuesdays at 10:03 PM ON TLC.