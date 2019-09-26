Elaine Stott on Survivor: Who is factory worker from Kentucky?

Elaine Stott is on Survivor: Island of the Idols as one of the 20 new castaways. Each one of them decided to join the show to compete for the $1 million prize and the bragging rights of being named the winner.

Season 39 of the show is a bit different, as the producers have placed two mentors in the mix. Former players and winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine returned to help make this a successful cast.

A legend of the game, Boston Rob won the Redemption Island season of Survivor. Then there is Sandra, who is the only two-time winner, after finding success on Pearl Islands and Heroes vs Villains.

Can Elaine find a way to join those two personalities as the latest Survivor winner?

The three elements needed to make fire via Boston Rob. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/rpKzJq1ykc — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 26, 2019

Who is Elaine Stott on Survivor: Island of the Idols?

Elaine is a 41-year-old factory worker from Kentucky who was born and raised in the state. She currently lives in Rockholds and enjoys four-wheeling, fishing, and taking her boat out on the lake.

When she was answering the pre-show questions, she listed some interesting pet peeves. She stated that hers were, “Guys who think women aren’t their equals, girls who think they need to use their body to get ahead, and people who think their s*** don’t stink!”

Revealing that her grandmother is her inspiration in life, Elaine calls herself a big softy, even though people may view her differently at first. When comparing herself to past Survivor contestants, she went with Rupert, who was a large competitor, but a big marshmallow on the inside.

This Kentucky native plans to catch more fish than Rupert Boneham. Will her strategy to be everyone's sidekick get her far in #Survivor? Meet Elaine. pic.twitter.com/a6IvYYxfrD — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 17, 2019

During the season premiere, Elaine Stott found herself as one of the early targets. She was getting called too likeable and too nice by some of the other members of her tribe, which put her at risk as they went to the first Tribal Council. Luckily, she survived to fight another day, and now the factory worker will try to make it all the way to the final two.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.