Edward Lowry’s brutal murder in South Dakota robbery is solved with CCTV on See No Evil

This week See No Evil shows how CCTV helped put together the last movements of murder victim Edward Lowry and even caught his killers spending his money.

September 17, 2015, Rapid City in South Dakota, and 56-year-old Edward Lowry was on a night out for a few drinks and little gambling. Sadly it proved to be his last night alive as on his way home he was brutally beaten and stabbed to death in a parking lot for his wallet.

The police found very little evidence at the scene of the crime and there are no witnesses, but luckily there was plenty of security camera footage.

CCTV showed that Lowry took some cash out of an ATM just before midnight and then headed to the South Dakota Rose Inn, where he had a few drinks. He then went to Dean-O’s Casino about 30 mins later where he had a drink and left just after one. His final stop was at East North Casino where he stayed until 1.52 a.m. when he left.

It was then three men were spotted following him and cameras showed them at 2.02 a.m. with his wallet and then just 6 minutes later in a store spending his money.

In May 2016 three 19-year-old men were charged in relation to the killing, with Ranon Bissonette and Hunter Highpipe accused of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and several other related crimes. Gabe Selwyn Heikkine was named as a co-conspirator but he’d already killed himself a few days before the other men were charged.

The two teenagers eventually pleaded guilty and Highpipe was given a 60 years sentence, with eligibility for parole in 25 years. Bissonette was given 100 years and offered no chance of any parole, with the judge describing him as: “an extremely violent person with no chance of rehabilitation.”

