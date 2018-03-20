Ed Woods: Who was ‘hip-hop lawyer’ and what was his cause of death?

A tribute was paid to leading lawyer Ed Woods on the Season 7 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere, following his death last December.

The Brooklyn-based entertainment attorney had worked with some of the biggest names in the industry from Diddy to Jay-Z, and was close friends with Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J.

Lost my best friend tonight, he has a son & he doesn’t know that his dad is gone. @BeingEdWoods was a stand up guy. We lost a great dude so u industry dudes step up. pic.twitter.com/M3w6HByDNg — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 17, 2017

As well as being a lawyer, he was also an author and motivational speaker. He had also worked with and had a close friendship with fellow lawyer Reggie Ossé, aka Combat Jack, who passed away days after Woods.

How did Ed Woods die?

Ed Woods’ cause of death was never confirmed publicly. His funeral was held at Queen’s Allan A.M.E. Cathedral just one day before Combat Jack’s death on December 19 from complications with colon cancer.

Combat Jack’s final Instagram post was a tribute to his friend:

Who did Ed Woods work with?

As well as Diddy, Jay-Z and Stevie J, Woods had also previously worked with Wesley Snipes,, FUBU, Peter Gunz, Cassie, Ryan Leslie, Usher, Allen Inverson, DMX, Stephanie Mills, Cisco, Tara Wallace and Kelly Price, as well as the majority of Bad Boy’s Hitmen producers.

He also worked with people in other industries. In 2004 he left private practice to become Executive Vice President of Urban Music at Casablanca Records, a post which he held until 2007 before returning to private counsel.

He was a former chairman of BESLA (the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association) and an Adjunct Entertainment Law Professor at Howard University School of Law.

The entire @howardlawschool community mourns the loss of Ed Woods (@BeingEdWoods). He was an outstanding attorney, mentor, and teacher. We send our love and prayers to his family and friends. #RIPEdWoods — Danielle Holley (@danielleholley) December 18, 2017

Ed Woods had also previously appeared on the WEtv show Money. Power. Respect, as well as on Sun of a Gun as Cory Gunz manager and lawyer.