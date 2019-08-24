Dynasty Season 3 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019?

The CW renewed Dynasty in January for Season 3. The show is scheduled to premiere on The CW, and internationally on Netflix, in October 2019.

Dynasty, a prime time TV soap opera, is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name. The reboot, developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, follows the personal and business lives of the wealthy Carrington family and their conflicts with rival families, such as the Colbys.

Ahead of the return of the series for Season 3, here is everything you need to know.

Dynasty Season 3 release date

Dynasty Season 3 will premiere on The CW on Friday, October 11, at 9/8c.

Cast

Fans can expect the following members of the main cast of the series to return:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, and Rafael de la Fuente as Sam Jones.

Michael Michele is back as Dominique Deveraux, as is Wakeema Hollis as Monica Colby and James MacKay as Steven Carrington.

Ana Brenda Contreras won’t return as Cristal Jennings. Daniella Alonso has been recast as Cristal.

Plot

According to the official logline, Season 3 picks up where the Season 2 finale left off. The upcoming season promises an explosive storyline with the “Carrington family [facing] the unknown on all fronts.”

Fallon will face off with her brother, Adam, in a sibling rivalry plotline that delivers shocking twists as dangers lurk at every corner.

Fallon and Liam will also try to keep their romance going, but skeletons in Fallon’s closet will pose challenges.

Blake also returns to reclaim his right and there will be dangers for Sammy Jo.

Dynasty will air Friday nights at 9/8c on The CW.