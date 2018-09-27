Dylan on Modern Family: 5 fast facts about Reid Ewing

Dylan, played by Reid Ewing, is back on Modern Family. During the season 10 premiere that aired last night on ABC, Dylan returned to share some news with Haley Dunphy, played by Sarah Hyland. Dylan came back to tell Haley that he was divorcing his wife, some news that messed with Haley. But who is the man who plays Dylan?

1. He has been on Modern Family for almost a decade

Reid Ewing’s IMDB reveals that he’s been an active part of the Modern Family crew since the pilot aired in 2009. The role of Dylan has been a continuous one on Modern Family, as he’s been in episodes from 2009, appearing every year except 2014 and 2016. He also only appeared once in 2017.

Even though he isn’t part of the permanent case, it sounds like Dylan has a big spot in Haley’s life, and he will continue to pop up in upcoming seasons.

2. Reid also has an impressive movie resume

When Reid isn’t filming Modern Family, he’s working on other projects, including movies and short films. His resume is rather lengthy, but he has played roles in South Dakota, Sundown, Temps, Wingman Inc., Augustine, Mall, The Silent Thief, Fight Night, and The Truth Below. The list goes on, but you may also recognize him from a Wendy’s commercial from 2011, promoting Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef” campaign for Dave’s Hot and Juicy Cheeseburgers.

3. 55 faces of the future

His IMDB page reveals that Reid Ewing was once considered one of the 55 faces of the future by Nylon Magazine’s Young Hollywood Issue. That’s quite an impressive accomplishment.

4. He has struggled with body dysmorphia

In November 2015, Reid Ewing wrote a piece for The Huffington Post, where he opened up about his personal struggle with his body. Reid Ewing revealed that he struggled with body dysmorphic disorder, a mental illness that causes a person to obsess over the way he or she looks. In the article, he reveals that his looks were important to him as an actor living in Los Angeles. He explains he had few friends, and he would sit and take pictures of himself from many different angles.

“In 2008, when I was 19 years old, I made my first appointment to meet with a cosmetic surgeon. I genuinely believed if I had one procedure I would suddenly look like Brad Pitt,” Reid Ewing writes in the article, adding about a surgical experience, “I woke up screaming my head off from pain, with tears streaming down my face. The doctor kept telling me to calm down, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t do anything but scream, while he and his staff tried seemingly to hold back their laughter.”

Reid ends the article by saying, “I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine, to begin with and didn’t need the surgeries after all.”

5. Reid has revealed he’s gay

In a tweet from November 21, 2015, Reid allegedly wrote that he saw Eugene Bata on Good Morning America, talking about body dysmorphia and talking about Ewing’s article. In the tweet, he noted that Eugene was hot. When a follower asked if he just outed himself as a gay man, Reid revealed, “I was never in.”

He allegedly later tweeted, “Writes a cosmetic surgery article, people care more that I’m gay.”

Modern Family airs on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on ABC.