DWTS results from last night: Who went home?

DWTS results from last night led to another celebrity getting eliminated. Who went home was based, in part, on the scores that the four judges handed out during an all-new episode of the show.

In addition to the trio of veteran judges that have been with the show for years (Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli), former contestant Leah Remini was also there to help with the scoring.

Each of the judges could give the couples a maximum of 10 points for their performance and the top 10 couples from the fall 2019 season were on the stage. By the end of the night, though, one of the celebrities was going to be sent home by the judges.

In the past, the DWTS results would get a stand-alone show on Tuesday nights, but in recent years they have compressed everything into one show on Monday nights. That’s where the top 10 couples performed on October 7 and their scores were combined with how they did during the September 30 episode.

Below are the scores that each of the top 10 couples received during Season 28, Episode 4 of the show that aired last night on ABC.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber: 32 points

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten: 32 points

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater: 28 points

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson: 28 points

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov: 26 points

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson: 32 points

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd: 20 points

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko: 32 points

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy: 31 points

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold: 21 points

Bottom two couples: Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

It’s time for a little Old Town Road with Karamo Brown! 🐴 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/IlK96v2E68 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) October 8, 2019

Who went home on Season 28, Episode 4 of DWTS?

The quartet of judges let the ABC audience know that the celebrities at risk of elimination were Karamo Brown and Lamar Odom. Fan support was going to keep Sean Spicer safe again, despite another rough outing.

In the end, the couple who went home and finished 10th place for the season was Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

