DWTS pro Cheryl Burke is engaged: Everything you need to know about fiance Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke returned to Dancing With The Stars for this season with the news that she’s now engaged. Erin Andrews quickly mentioned the proposal before focusing on the dancing, but her fiance remained nameless. Well, you may recognize him.

Cheryl is engaged to Matthew Lawrence, a teenage heartthrob from the 90s. Matthew has a long list of roles and accomplishments as an actor. His most famous work includes his role as Chris Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire from 1993, his role as Matt Roman on Brotherly Love between 1995 and 1997, and as Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World between 1997 and 2000.

Before Lawrence became an actor, he was living in Pennsylvania with his parents and two brothers, Andrew, and Joey Lawrence. Matthew is the middle brother of the three, and if you recognize Joey Lawrence’s name, it’s because he played Joey Russo on Blossom.

Matthew’s acting experience began when his mother started to bring him to New York City with his brother Joey. He started to show an interest in getting involved with the industry, and years later, the whole family moved to Los Angeles. He currently lives in Los Angeles and he is close friends with his Boy Meets World co-star, Ben Savage.

Matthew and Cheryl Burke actually have a long history. Cheryl and her future husband got together in 2007 and stayed together for about a year before splitting.

After spending over a decade apart, they decided to try again. Even though they were reportedly taking things slow, they announced their engagement this spring.

It’s possible that Matthew will be in the audience at Dancing With The Stars, cheering on Cheryl and her dance partner, Juan Pablo di Pace.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.