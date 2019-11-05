DWTS pays tribute to Joseph Machado and Shawn ‘Puffy’ Johns with ‘In Memory Of’ title card

Following the Monday night episode of Dancing with the Stars, the show paid tribute to Joseph Machado and Shawn “Puffy” Johns.

Season 28, Episode 8 focused on the top seven celebrity dancers performing and included a Dance-Off that six couples had to take part in.

At the end of the episode, following the elimination of Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, the credits for the episode ran on the screen. Right after that, the title card shared above closed out the two-hour program.

Tribute to Joseph Machado and Shawn “Puffy” Johns

Typically, when a show pays recognition to people in this fashion, it means that they have passed away. It also serves as an indication that they either had a connection to the production of the show or someone who worked on the program.

The producers for Dancing with the Stars did not make an official announcement about why the title card was used to close out this particular episode. We have reached out to ABC for comment, but have not yet received a response to the inquiry.

When we learn the reason that the episode was dedicated to Joseph and Shawn and what their connection to the show is, we will be sure to pass that on.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 continues

Episode 9 of this season of DWTS is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 9. The episode is titled Boy Band & Girl Group Night, hinting that the celebrities and their professional partners will be dancing to some pop songs.

The fall 2019 semi-finals will take place the following week, showing just how few episodes are left until the judges and America decide on who is going to be named the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 winner.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.