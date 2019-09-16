DWTS injury: Christie Brinkley out as daughter Sailor subs in for her entire season

Season 28 of ABC’s long-running competition Dancing With the Stars just got a cast shakeup as Christie Brinkley is out and her daughter Sailor is in.

Ageless former model Christie Brinkley has suffered serious injuries that have removed her from the dance competition.

Brinkley, 65, revealed on Good Morning America today that she broke her arm during rehearsals and will need to undergo surgery.

The good news is that fast-moving producers are subbing in her look-alike daughter Sailor as her competition understudy.

On Instagram, Brinkley revealed Sailor as her substitution:

Brinkley was part of the cast that was announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21, and now, BBC Studios and ABC have jointly issued a statement regarding Brinkley’s situation and participation in Dancing with the Stars.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

On social media, Good Morning America also tweeted out the news with a photo of her daughter Sailor:

.@DancingABC contestant @SeaBrinkley broke her arm in rehearsals and will not be able to hit the dance floor this season.https://t.co/YFTJNGsZwc — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2019

About Christie Brinkley

This ageless mother of three began her career as a supermodel and then became an author. Brinkley is a successful skincare and organic prosecco (Bellissima, from Treviso, Italy) entrepreneur too.

Christie Brinkley is one of the most photographed cover girls worldwide with over 500 magazine covers under her belt.

In the acting arts, Brinkley appeared in the Tony Award-winning revival of the musical Chicago as Roxie Hart. Christy has an exceptional work ethic and an uncanny ability to defy her chronological age in the looks department. She has worked as a model for more than 30 years and spent 45 years in the beauty industry.

Discovered in France, Brinkley was quickly a success in modeling and even was the coveted cover girl on Sports Illustrated for three consecutive years, with a fourth special issue cover.

In an extended interview with ET in Canada, Brinkley mentioned her desire to learn some dancing moves and take a chance on the entire process.

She said: “I decided to be on Dancing with the Stars because I really need dance lessons and and so to be offered dance lessons from these amazing dancers is like… I know it’s such an opportunity for me. I always wanted to be able to dance and so I think it’s going to be so much fun.”

Many people remember Christie’s first dancing foray was for her former husband Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl music video.

Joel was her second husband and they had a daughter, Alexa, together. Married four times, Brinkley has three children, with her daughter Sailor being the youngest.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 16, at 8/7c on ABC.