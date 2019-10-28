DWTS: Bachelor, Bachelorette alums show up to support Hannah B

Dancing with the Stars saw alums from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise in attendance for the Halloween Night episode. They were all there to support Hannah B during her time on the show.

Hannah Brown was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but he sent her home during a shocking decision. Hannah would later return on her own season of The Bachelorette in an effort to find love.

Then, during the summer season of Bachelor In Paradise, Hannah B made an appearance there as well. Now, she is showing what she can do on a dance floor during Season 28 of DWTS.

Hannah is teamed up with professional dancer Alan Bersten. For Halloween Night, they performed a jazz routine to Bad Girls by Donna Summer. That performance can be seen below.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums show DWTS support

ABC airs Dancing with the Stars as well as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and all the other Chris Harrison hosted show. That makes it easy to put alums in the audience who are easy to recognize.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long were in attendance Monday night. The cute couple posed for the photo below.

The video below was also shared with Bachelor Nation as recognizable members of the audience waved to the cameras.

Demi Burnett, who got engaged during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, was also on hand to wish Hannah well.

It has been an impressive season for Hannah Brown on Dancing with the Stars and she might just be in the running to win the Mirrorball Trophy this fall.

It seems like each week her dancing is getting better and better and that includes Monday night, where she scored a 25 out of 30 points from the three judges.

Hannah B survived another week of eliminations from the show and she will return for the next episode of Dancing with the Stars. Fans should make sure to tune in and vote for her to ensure that she can continue her journey on the reality competition show.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.