Dwight Tobyne was chopped up by his wife and scattered over three counties

This week Grave Secrets spotlights the macabre murder of Dwight Tobyne, whose body parts were found in three different counties.

To everyone around him all seemed well, as Dwight continued to write emails and send messages to his family and friends. But by July 2010 his daughter became worried something had happened to him and reported him missing.

It turned out Dwight was in the process of divorcing his wife Shari Tobyne and on the day he was due to move out of the family home she shot him dead.

Shari then kept his body in their house before eventually dismembering it and dumping the parts in three different counties. She kept up the illusion of him being alive by using his phone to email and text his friends and family.

Once detectives started taking Dwight’s daughter seriously they began to investigate his wife and they also matched up the various remains that had been found by people across the state with the missing man.

Shari pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Grave Secrets airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.