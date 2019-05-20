Drogon: Why did he burn the throne, why didn’t he kill Jon and where did he take Dany?

In Game of Thrones’ final episode, Daenerys Targaryen never gets to sit on the Iron Thrones as the dragon queen is killed by her lover/nephew Jon Snow.

The finale answered most questions but left many lingering ones — particularly when it comes to Dany’s last dragon Drogon. Where did he go? Why didn’t he kill Jon Snow and why did he burn the Iron Throne?

Why did Drogon burn the Iron Throne?

Rather than exact revenge on Jon Snow, Drogon melts the Iron Throne in a move that appears to symbolize what the grieving dragon believes ultimately caused her death.

The Iron Throne is the physical representation of the monarchy of Westeros and has been the most recognizable symbol throughout the series since it premiered back in April 2011.

Drogon be like, if my madam did not sit on this throne after all my hustle, nobody will sit on it. Then he Dracarys the throne. What a fire!!! #GOTS8E6#GameOfThonesFinale#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QWA2GXLoEw — Peter C. (MC Pero) (@mcpero1_) May 20, 2019

Drogon burning down the iconic throne symbolizes the end of the monarchy and the series. Furthermore, although Bran the Broken is a monarch, he was elected to the position rather than inheriting his kingship.

Why didn’t Drogon kill Jon Snow?

It appeared that Drogon was going to kill Jon Snow before turning his head at the direction of the Iron Throne.

#GOTFinale #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThrones way Drogon cried after he saw his mother was dead 💔 you could hear his pain and heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/0UosNRWSoY — AMIT MAJUMDAR (@amrock15494) May 20, 2019

In the premiere episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, Drogon’s reaction to Dany and Jon’s kiss went viral and inspired several memes. It also serves as a reminder that Drogon was well aware that his mother and Jon were in love.

Also, Jon is Aegon Targaryen and possibly has an ancestral bond with dragons that makes Drogon reluctant to burn him. Jon Snow is the last known descendant of the Valyrian family known as the Targaryens. They have a strong bond with dragons with a long history of training and living among them. Perhaps Drogon couldn’t bring himself to burn the last Targaryen to death?

Where did Drogon take Daenerys?

After laying waste to the Iron Throne, Drogon takes Dany’s body to an unknown location. During the meeting of Bran’s small council, it was revealed that Drogon was spotted heading east. This led many to assume Drogon was taking his mother to Valyria, which is east of King’s Landing.

It is also where the Targaryens originate from so it appears that Drogon is going to bury his mother in her ancestral homeland.

Drogon being alive also leaves the possibility of dragon babies. Bran also seems interested in finding Drogon, which suggest that the last known surviving dragon could play a role in the future of Westeros.