Drew Brees looks unrecognizable on Undercover Boss

Superstar quarterback Drew Brees looks unrecognizable on Undercover Boos in the premiere episode of the reality TV show.

The football player was not afraid to go all out for his disguise. Brees traded his clean-cut look for a shaggier style that included long hair and a scruffy beard. It was a 180 from his usual physical appearance. However, Drew approved of the end result.

He even compared the style to that of Hollywood A-lister, Mathew McConaughey.

#UndercoverBoss is back! Tune in to see NFL Super Bowl champion @drewbrees and his business partner @BLWalkOn go undercover at their restaurant chain. Tonight. CBS. 8/7c. @undercover_cbs pic.twitter.com/Wk25qkQbDa — Studio Lambert (@studiolambert) January 8, 2020

Drew underwent a drastic transformation to do a little spying. No, not on his New Orleans Saints teammates. The Super Bowl champion is on a mission to improve working life for his employees at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.

It is a family-friendly sports bar that offers authentic Louisiana cuisine at all locations across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina.

For the CBS reality TV show, Drew will pose as a dishwasher and busser at the New Orleans-based location. The reason he chose the company is that he became part owner in 2015. Drew will be joined by Brandon Landry, the founder-CEO of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.

“I’m nervous but excited all at the same time. To be truly behind the scenes where I’m not Drew Brees. I’m just a guy. That’s what I’m most interested in,” Drew said in a clip from tonight’s episode.

The reason Brees and Landry decided to go to such lengths is that their business is rapidly expanding. They wanted to ensure the work-life for their employees is not compromised as the two men continue to add new locations to their business.

It is going to be quite an exciting experience for fans to watch Brees not only transform into his alter ego, Chris, but also work as a busboy.

Undercover Boss airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.