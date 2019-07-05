Dr. Pimple Popper pays tribute to patient Brittney Denise Sharp, who has died

Dr. Pimple Popper aired a tribute to Season 2 (Episode 9) patient Brittney Denise Sharp at the end of a special episode last night on TLC.

Sharp’s obituary did not disclose her exact cause of death. People who followed her story on the TLC hit series have left numerous condolences on the funeral website. Brittney Denise Sharp died just shy of her 32nd birthday.

Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, helps people afflicted and suffering from rare and debilitating skin conditions. Cysts, boils, carbuncles, lipomas and all sorts of bumps and lumps are her specialty. Brittney was plagued by wart-like bumps all over her face and body.

Dr. Pimple Popper is a sympathetic ear and a can-do problem-solving medic who goes where average doctors refuse to go. She treats and removes growths that cause mental distress and often times are never covered by insurance, leaving people to suffer.

On the show, Memphis, Tennessee native Brittney arrived in Southern California to meet Dr. Lee who was consulted for the removal of nodes and wart-like bumps all over her body, including fleshy moles. She shared that she was engaged and wanted to look pretty in her dress.

The growths covered Brittney Denise Sharp’s entire body and we learned she tried to get rid of them herself. She said, “I’ve tried plenty of home remedies — tea bags, tying rubber bands around the big ones to try and cut the circulation off — but nothing works.”

Brittney confided to Dr. Lee that doctors told her they could not help her. She also told Dr. Lee her mother passed away from lung cancer that metastasized.

“When I feel these bumps, they’re a little rubbery,” Dr. Lee said during the examination. “They’re flexible and spongy. You can feel when you push them into the skin and they bounce back out.”

Although Brittney was able to get some help, she died shortly after that same year.

Hey @DrPimplePopper I wondering if you knew how Brittney Sharp passed??🤔 — CoCoYaMoto🖤 (@coco_goodness) July 5, 2019

RIP Brittney Denise Sharp, born May 15, 1987, and died May 2, 2019. Condolences to her friends and family.