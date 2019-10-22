Dr. Mark Hyman on GMA: What is his new book about?

Dr. Mark Hyman will be sharing about his new book, Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?, on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, October 22, the same day that the book hits store bookshelves. It is a follow up to his book, Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?

Not only is Dr. Hyman the director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and director of The UltraWellness Center, but he also serves as an advisor and guest co-host on The Dr. Oz Show.

Dr. Hyman is the author of ten #1 best-selling books including Eat Fat, Get Thin, The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet, and The Blood Sugar Solution.

Building on his philosophy that good health comes from the food we eat, Dr. Hyman’s new cookbook features tips on cooking with whole foods. He also shares which foods we should be eating more of and which ones we should avoid.

Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? Shares key principles from what the good doctor describes as a Pegan Diet, which is a mashup of a vegetarian diet and a Paleo diet.

“Going Pegan has helped thousands regain their health, beat disease, slow aging, and rediscover what it means to feel amazing every single day—I’ve experienced the difference myself, now it’s your turn,” says Hyman on his book’s website. “If you’ve ever been confused about what to eat, Pegan has that problem solved. It takes the best parts of both vegan and Paleo to create a way of eating that is super flavorful and satisfying, and it actually supports your health, too.”

Dr. Hyman is a firm believer that eating whole foods not only benefits our personal health, but also the environment, climate, animals and even our economy.

He says that his new cookbook offers over 100 recipes that are gluten-free, refined sugar-free but nutrient-dense. And yes, it includes a variety of snacks and desserts too.

Some of the recipes in the book are from other “good friends and colleagues who have also discovered the power of food as medicine” including Dr. Mehmet Oz, Hugh Jackman, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“You don’t have to choose between good food and good health when you eat Pegan. I promise you’ll notice a difference—from your skin to your digestion, memory, mood, weight, energy—the abundance of real foods on the Pegan Diet will have you feeling your best without ever feeling deprived,” says Hyman.

Despite all of his accolades, not everyone is a fan of Dr. Hyman. Mark Aaron Alsip, a self-described science-minded skeptic, wrote about his concerns in an article titled, Trick or Tweet: Dr. Mark Hyman Exposed published on his website Bad Science Debunked in 2015.

In the article, Alsip points out Hyman’s claims that caramel coloring was carcinogenic and the ingredient is included in Hyman’s supplement, Neuromins, which supposedly aids in mental and visual functions.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Alsip went after Hyman again last year for supposedly false claims about the artificial sweetener xylitol.