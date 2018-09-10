Dr K’s Exotic Animal ER: Where it’s located and everything else you need to know about Dr. Susan Kelleher

Dr. Susan Kelleher is the star of Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, a show about a veterinarian clinic in Florida.

The show started in in 2014 and documents the adventures of Dr. Kelleher at her clinic, Broward Avian and Exotics Animal Hospital. Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER follows Kelleher and her team as they work with pet owners in dire situations. Some of the animals that have been treated on the show include rabbits, ferrets, foxes, fish, birds, reptiles, marsupials, and even primates, such as monkeys.

The show is filmed at her Deerfield Beach, Florida location. She lives in Loxahatchee, South Florida with her family, which is just under an hour’s drive from her clinic. Based on her Instagram account, which only has a few photos, she’s clearly an animal lover and proud to be able to help out. For example, she shared a few photos from a procedure where they had to get a urethral stone out of a rabbit.

Even though Dr. Susan Kelleher is clearly very dedicated to her work, both at the clinic and the show on National Geographic, she keeps herself busy at home as well. According to her business website Exotic Animal Care, Dr. Susan Kelleher is married with three children. Kelleher and her husband Greg have three children together, Elbar, Claire, and Myles. Based on her biography, it sounds like her children also have a love for animals.

Unsurprisingly, Kelleher has animals at home. Her pets include a cat, William, a 90lb African Spur Thigh tortoise named Durda, Xander a Blue and Gold Macaw, and an English Budgie, Nathaniel.

While Kelleher may not have much free time, she does enjoy baseball, gardening, reading, knitting, biking, geocaching, and sewing.

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER with Dr. Susan Kelleher airs on National Geographic Wild on Sundays.