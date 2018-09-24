Dr. Heavenly on Married to Medicine: How old is she and what is her net worth?

Dr. Heavenly Kimes stars on Married to Medicine and was granted a full-time role during the show’s second season after appearing as a guest during the first season.

On the series, Dr. Heavenly has revealed that she and her husband, Damon, have three children together.

While filming, she hasn’t revealed how old she is. But back in 2014, Dr. Heavenly did an interview about her 75-pound weight loss and during this interview, she revealed she was 43. That would make her about 47 today, in 2018. The weight loss was prior to her role on Married to Medicine.

Unlike some of her co-stars, Dr. Heavenly is a working housewife. As well as looking after her kids, she’s also a dentist, running her own clinic called Heavenly Dental Associates, Inc.

Her website, Smiles By Dr. Heavenly, reveals that she’s a Miami, Florida, native and she went to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. She also attended medical college in Nashville, Tennessee. Needless to say, Dr. Heavenly graduated at the top of her class.

But she wasn’t done with school after graduating from dental college. She went to Memphis, Tennessee, completing an Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, working later as an associate dentist for three years. Now, she has over 12 years of experience and her own practice.

On top of running her practice and being a mom, she’s also an author and an inspirational speaker. Dr. Heavenly also holds a real estate license, an insurance license and a Series 65 certification, a securities license required by most states for individuals who act as investment advisors.

With her Bravo income and her dental work, Dr. Heavenly is reportedly earning $300,000 per month. With that, Dr.Heavenly’s net worth is said to be approximately $4 million, which if accurate would make it the highest of all her co-stars.

The other Married To Medicine cast members’ net worths are still in the millions, but reportedly lower. Dr. Jacquline Walter’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million, Dr. Simone Whitmore’s net worth is said to be $3.5 million, Toya Bush-Harris’ net worth is reported as $2 million, Quad Webb-Lunceford’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, and newcomer Dr. Contessa Metcalf’s net worth is throught to be about $3.5 million.

Married To Medicine airs on Sunday nights on Bravo, starting at 8/7c.