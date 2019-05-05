Doughp on Shark Tank: Is this cookie dough legit enough to land a shark?

Doughp is presenting on the next episode of Shark Tank and founder Kelsey Witherow is hoping her cookie dough creations are enough to temp a shark to invest. But is Doughp legit enough for the sharks to want to bite into?

What makes Doughp different than other cookie dough is that it is safe to eat whether baked or raw. Right now, cookie lovers can pick it up in person from one of three locations — one in Las Vegas and two in San Francisco.

Those who want to become spoon-lickers but can’t pick up Doughp in person can even have their treats delivered as Doughp cookie dough is available via delivery by Goldbelly.

Company’s founder, Kelsey Witherow created Doughp after she got sober.

From there, she rediscovered her love to bake and created the cookie dough brand legit enough to tempt cookie lovers at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, the San Francisco Giant’s Oracle Park, and even on the Vegas strip.

When it comes to flavors, Doughp has you covered.

They offer the classic “Ride or Die” chocolate chip cookie dough, the “Basic Bae” sugar cookie dough with sprinkles, and even a blue snickerdoodle dough called “Bite Me” that is sure to have you doing just that.

They also offer a white chocolate cinnamon snickerdoodle called “Cinnamood.”

Cookie lovers can buy small sampler packs with six different small packs for $55, purchase a larger 2-pack of “Ride or Die,” or get a combination of “Ride or Die” and “Bite Me” for $49.

That’s no small chunk of change for cookie dough but it can be shipped cross-country and arrive in mere days. Doughp orders can be placed here.

Will it taste amazing enough for the sharks to want to sink their teeth in and make a deal? We’ll just have to tune in and find out.

Meanwhile, check out this video to see just how dope Doughp really is.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.