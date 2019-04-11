Double Shot at Love application: How to find love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino

Double Shot At Love premieres tonight on MTV and fans are wondering how the network chose the eligible bachelorettes for Pauly D. and Vinny Guadagnino.

About two months ago, the show was announced by MTV with the network asking fans to keep an eye out for more details.

It appears a casting call went out at some point, where women could apply to appear on the show. It’s uncertain when this casting call went out, but 20 single women picked up the chance to face off against each other to win Pauly D or Vinny’s heart.

The two Jersey Shore stars will also have to compete for the women. If they don’t find love on Double Shot At Love, it’s possible MTV will pursue a second season and find a new group of ladies to compete.

If this does end up happening, watch for casting calls from MTV. If the ratings are high and no connections are made, it’s possible the show could go on for a few seasons, making the application process competitive.

Double Shot At Love takes on a Bachelor-like concept, where the narration is romantic and there’s a big mansion where the two suitors will meet the ladies.

Surely, there will be roses, tuxedos and pretty dresses. Plus, the show is filmed in Los Angeles, taking the two friends away from their New Jersey homes and their stomping grounds of Seaside Heights.

Both Pauly and Vinny are returning to MTV later this year, as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been confirmed for Season 3.

Double Shot At Love premieres April 11 at 9/8c on MTV.