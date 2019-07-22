Dora the Explorer, presidential candidates and Charo! : Daytime talk shows July 22-26

It’s a wild week of unusual guest combinations on daytime TV this week. First, get ready for some “cuchi cuchi” when Charo stops to chat with the women of The Talk this week (and if you are unfamiliar with what this is a reference to or you are unaware of who Charo is, go ask your grandparents).

Meanwhile, Isabela Moner (the teenage Dora the Explorer) and a couple of the ladies from Orange Is the New Black will visit with Kelly and Ryan, two presidential hopefuls will stop by The View and Howie Mandel and Michael Symon will be doing co-hosting duties on Sara & Strahan.

Here’s what to expect this week:

The View (ABC)

This week The View continues with the show’s “Political View” with two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates (Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Monday and Beto O’Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders on Tuesday).

The hottest items at affordable prices will be featured in the “View Your Deal” segment on Monday and an interview with Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar) on Tuesday. Wednesday’s show will be dedicated as another “Day of Hot Topics”, Thursday will feature chat time with David Spade and Fred Savage and Titus Burgess will perform on Friday.

Live With Kelly and Ryan (syndicated)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will welcome comedian and actor Louie Anderson and Carson Kressley, judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race to the show on Monday. Two stars from the TV series Orange is the New Black will stop by to talk about the show’s last season (Laverne Cox on Monday and Uzo Aduba on Friday) while two other stars from Dora and the Lost City of Gold, will preview the movie (with Isabela Moner appearing on Tuesday and Eugenio Derbez on Wednesday).

Other guests for the week include Fred Savage’s second daytime talk show appearance in a week on Wednesday along with Laurie Gelman to talk about her book You’ve Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel, Poppy Montgomery, star of Reef Break and singer Max performs on Thursday and Jamie Bell talks about the movie Skin and the next contestant in the show’s Grillin’spiration Summer Cook-Off will create their signature dish on Friday.

Strahan & Sara (ABC)

It’s so confusing when a network announces that certain celebrities will be guest co-hosts without mentioning if the regular hosts will be gone on vacation and the guest co-hosts will be filling in or if they will serve as an addition to the regular hosts.

Be that as it may, this week, Food Network star Anne Burrell will co-host on Strahan & Sara on Monday, Howie Mandel will co-host on Tuesday and Michael Symon will co-host on both Thursday and Friday.

Other highlights of the week include a performance by O-Town and the mother-daughter duo Cher and Dawn Hubsher from sMothered will appear on Monday, Joe Keery (from Stranger Things) will show up on Tuesday (along with a Bachelorette recap and more “Deals and Steals” with Tory Johnson.

Dave Navarro from Ink Master and a performance by Barry Manilow will be shown on Thursday and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira will stop by on Friday.

The Talk (CBS)

Finally, The Talk will welcome guest co-host Brigitte Nielsen on Monday and Bonnie Hunt on Thursday and Friday.

Other guests include actor Chris Sullivan on Monday, Anthony Anderson on Tuesday and Kristin Chenoweth in a repeat show on Wednesday. Rounding out the week, the unpredictable singer and musician Charo will visit on Thursday while comedian Margaret Cho and actress Daphne Zuniga from the film Gates of Paradise show up on Friday.