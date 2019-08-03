Dora the Explorer and Beverly Hills 90210: Daytime talk shows for August 5-9

Hasn’t the Dora the Explorer movie come out yet?

The movie’s fictional mother and daughter Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner will be on the set of the Strahan & Sara show this Monday and another cast member, Eugenio Derbez will visit Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Friday.

Perhaps you heard that Beverly Hills 90210 is getting yet another reboot featuring some of the cast of the original series.

Some of them will be making the rounds this week including Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth visiting on Strahan & Sara while Shannen Doherty chats with Ryan Seacrest on Monday.

This is what else you can expect this week:

Strahan & Sara (ABC)

Michael and Sara chat with Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) on Monday; while Beverly Hills 90210 alumni Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth along with some “Deals and Steals” with Tory Johnson arrive on Tuesday.

Singer Meghan Trainor and a Bachelor in Paradise recap on Wednesday, What Would You Do host John Quiñones on Thursday and hairstylist Vernon François on Friday.

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Ryan Seacrest will be joined by Jenna Dewan (Monday and Tuesday), Lisa Rinna (Wednesday), and Vanessa Hudgens (Thursday) all serving as co-hosts while Kelly is out.

She returns for Friday’s show by the way.

Guests and segments appearing on the show this week include Shannen Doherty and Jacob Tremblay (Monday); Julianne Moore and Marlon Wayans (Tuesday); Milo Ventimiglia and Geena Davis (Wednesday), Leslie Jones and Whitney Cummings (Thursday) and Fred Savage, Eugenio Derbez and the “Brunch Boys” (Friday).

The View (ABC)

The ladies of The View will be taking some time off this week airing rerun episodes featuring presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet and Katie Couric (Monday); presidential candidate John Delaney (Tuesday); Vivica A. Fox (Wednesday); Ellie Kemper (Thursday) and David Letterman (Friday).

The Talk (CBS)

Meanwhile, the ladies of The Talk will also be taking most of the week off, but Monday’s show is reportedly a new one with actor and author Thomas Lennon discussing his animated series and new book, Ronan Boyle and the Swamp of Certain Death.

Actress Brigitte Nielsen and singer Carne Wilson will also stop by.

The rest of the week will feature Keanu Reeves, Mike Bayer and Kevin Frazier (Tuesday); Tiffany Haddish (Wednesday); Howie Mandel, Arielle Vandenberg and Kevin Frazier – again (Thursday) and Mindy Kaling and Vanessa Williams (Friday).