Donte Gilbert died in a hail of bullets meant for someone else – Detective Rod Demery recounts the case on Murder Chose Me

Donte Gilbert was killed in a hail of bullets as he met friends outside a vacant house, Detective Rod Demery explains how he helped to bring Gilber’s killers to justice on Murder Chose Me.

Shreveport, Louisiana, on Aug. 9, 2008, and 36-year-old Donte Gilbert was sitting on the porch of an empty house with a few friends, when they were sprayed with bullets.

Demery soon realises he is dealing with more than one suspect but even he is surprised just how many people are involved in the attack. Witnesses described four cars filled with young men riding past the house and then opening fire in a shower of bullets. Police later determined that bullets had been fired from at least four guns.

It turned out that Gilbert was not the target of what was a revenge attack, but as he fled the gunfire he was shot six times in the back and died just 100 yards from the property.

Ten young men were eventually arrested with six of them charged with first-degree murder.

Broderick Jerome Brooks, 22, who had been a High School football star, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Two of the men arrested, Norman Frazier, 20, and Corey Roberson, 20, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were given 12 years terms.

