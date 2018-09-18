Don’t Be Tardy season 7: When will Kim Zolciak and her family return to Bravo?

Don’t Be Tardy is coming back for season 7. Bravo announced that the show would be returning back in April of this year while announcing a list of other shows.

While most of those shows, including The Real Housewives of Orange County, Married To Medicine and The Real Housewives of Dallas have already aired, Don’t Be Tardy hasn’t been given a premiere date.

It’s uncertain what this new season will offer, as Kim and Kroy Biermann have been silent about what is going on in their lives. But it’s no secret that the family knows how to entertain.

During the sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy featured a vow renewal, Kroy’s football career change, a scary incident with a dog bite, and Brielle Biermann thinking about moving to Los Angeles.

On this season, fans can expect to hear more about Brielle moving out to her own apartment, Kroy Biermann retiring from the NFL completely, and Kim’s growing business, Kasmere Kollections.

It’s hard to pinpoint a possible premiere date for Don’t Be Tardy. Over the years, the premiere dates have shifted quite a bit.

The first two seasons started in April back in 2012 and 2013, while season three in 2014 started in July. Every year, the show has been pushed a month, starting in August in 2015, September in 2016, and October in 2017. If this trend holds up, this new season could possibly start in late October or early November.

Don’t Be Tardy will return to Bravo for a new season shortly, possibly premiering as early as October.