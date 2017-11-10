Donna Brazile, Sarah Silverman, Michael Moore top-line Real Time with Bill Maher

Tonight’s real Time with Bill Maher is going to be an eyeopening reveal as Donna Brazile, hot off her “Hillary’s staff treated me like a slave” tour, is up at first.

Bill Maher comes under fire often, for being too liberal, not liberal enough, or saying the wrong thing. But Maher gets what people want to see and hear in political chatter, and Brazile will be a fascinating up at bat first.

Brazile is hawking a new book, called ‘Hacks’, which spills the tea. The former DNC interim chair has whipped up controversy and dishes mightily on Democratic consultants, DNC officials, and party insiders who Brazile blames for Hillary Clinton’s loss last November, including former President Barack Obama.

Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman is the mid-show interview guest.

Silverman has a wonderfully loopy and sincerely funny show on HULU called I Love You. America where she goes to the roads less traveled in the USA and asks uncomfortable questions in a safe space, eliciting conversations about why we are so different yet connected on so many levels as a nation. Her last episode featured a poignant interview in Nashville with folk legend Mary Gauthier.

The roundtable boasts frequent Real Time guests political commentator Chris Matthews and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

Matthews has a new book, Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit. The veteran MSNBC anchor frequently takes Donald Trump to task over lack of grasping the issues and Michael Moore is a documentarian who has railed against the current president and fought to raise awareness for his hometown of Flint, Michigan devastated by economics and tainted lead-filled water.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO