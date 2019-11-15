Don Johnson’s son on Hawaii Five-0: Jesse Johnson appears along with Metta World Peace

Tonight on Hawaii Five-0, there were a couple of familiar faces in the cast with Jesse Johnson appearing as Richie Gormican and former NBA star Metta World Peace starring as himself.

For fans who think he looks familiar, that is because he has his father’s face. Yes, Jesse Johnson is none other than the son of iconic acting legend, Don Johnson.

Anybody else getting a Sonny Crocket vibe from this guy?? #H50 — Linda Stein (@LindaStein1) November 16, 2019

Who is Jesse Johnson on Hawaii Five-0?

Jesse Johnson was part of the Hawaii Five-0 episode tonight titled Ne’e aku, ne’e mai ke one o Punahoa.

The episode sees the Five-0 team helping a DEA agent hunt down a killer after a plane containing $10 million of heroin crashes in the jungle.

So, who is Jesse Johnson?

Johnson was born in 1982, which was two years before his dad became a legend thanks to his role as Sonny Crockett on Miami Vice.

Jesse’s mother was actress Patti D’Arbanville, a woman who appeared in several Andy Warhol projects. While she and Johnson were a couple from 1981 to 1986 and had Jesse, they never married.

As a child, Jesse Johnson got some early acting experience when he appeared in his dad’s television show Nash Bridges.

Johnson made his movie debut in 2003 in a made-for-TV movie called Word of Honor.

While he worked mostly in indie movies throughout his career, he got a big opportunity in 2013 when he starred in Killing Lincoln on the National Geographic Channel as John Wilkes Booth. He received positive critical reviews and it was considered his breakout role.

With the news that Don Johnson is coming back to network television for a Nash Bridges revival, with Cheech Marin returning as well, one wonders if there might be a place there for Jesse Johnson.

Don Johnson has also been busy with a role in the HBO series Watchmen and the upcoming film Knives Out.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on CBS on Friday nights at 8/7c.