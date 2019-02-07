Dominique Flewellen: What happened to Don from Black Ink Crew’s sister? Phor’s depression discussed

On the latest episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Don Brumfield talks about the death of his sister. Pic credit: VH1

Don Brumfield has been opening up quite a bit on Season 5 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. On the most recent episode, he talked about his sister, Dominique Flewellen, who took her own life.

Dominique was pronounced dead on Saturday, September 3, 2016, and her body was found in the Chicago River. An autopsy confirmed that Don’s sister had fallen into the river and drowned.

She was seen in the river around 6 p.m. on Friday but was pulled out the following morning by a marine police unit. According to CBS Local, Dominique Flewellen was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. She was 24 years old.

Don has talked about losing his sister in a past episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago back in Season 3, when he learned about Dominique Flewellen’s death. Watch the clip below.

Phor’s depression

During a confessional, Don talked about losing his sister and also talked about his brother Phor, whom he said was struggling with depression recently.

Don said that a recent photo Phor posted to Instagram alerted him to his brother’s dark place. He was concerned for Phor after he posted a photo of himself with a noose around his neck.

Phor had expressed his depression and suicidal thoughts to others in the Black Ink Crew cast as well, including Ryan, Van and Charmaine, who are very concerned about the mental health of their friend.

The 9Mag crew dropped everything to be there for Phor after he expressed that he didn’t even feel worthy to be on this Earth anymore and talked about taking his own life.

Much of the latest episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago was focused on mental health and depression. VH1 asked viewers struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression to contact Half of Us for help.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on VH1.