Domenic Haynes on The Voice: Who is Adam Levine’s ‘favorite singer in 16 seasons’?

Domenic Haynes stepped on to the stage last night during the blind auditions on The Voice, and within four seconds he had caught the attention of Adam Levine.

Levine quickly turned around in his chair, and John Legend followed shortly after. But Adam used his block to ensure Legend wouldn’t be able to grab Haynes from him. Near the end of the performance, Blake Shelton turned around as well, trying to get Domenic for himself.

His performance was outstanding, auditioning with the song River by Leon Bridges, a choice that the judges praised him for because it complimented his abilities.

After his performance, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton all gave him credit for his natural talent, while Adam Levine told him that he was his favorite singer from all 16 seasons, which is something he’s never said before.

You can watch his performance below:

Who is Domenic Haynes and where can you find him on Instagram?

As it’s so early in the season not much is yet known about Domenic, however his social media reveals he is originally from Upland, California, but now lives in Tampa Florida.

Local news channel WFLA 8 revealed that he went to Alonso High School where he was on both the track and football teams.

He is active on both Twitter and Facebook as well as Instagram.

I just wanted to thank everyone for all the immense support so far, it’s been such a beautiful experience and I can’t wait for y’all to see what comes next. You are all unearthly❤️ #TeamDomenic — DomenicHaynes (@DomenicHaynes) February 26, 2019

Judging by his feeds, he still enjoys sports — including surfing. A recent Instagram Story also showed him working out by going for a run, and lifting a brick as weights.

He also has a YouTube channel where he has some old clips of him playing his guitar:

Domenic was clearly shocked and surprised that he got such fine words from the judges. He also seemed surprised when he was told that he could potentially win the whole thing based on his natural talents.

Since it’s still the blind auditions, plenty of things can happen on this season of The Voice. But many viewers are clearly rooting for him, as he impressed plenty of people with his talents.

I'm in love with his voice, and watching @johnlegend groove in his chair was everything!!! Congratulations Domenic!! #VoicePremiere — SandyT (@sassygirlcanada) February 27, 2019

Dominic on @TheVoiceABSCBN is soooooo good!I have never heard a voice like his! #TheVoice — Kendall (@kendallina) February 27, 2019

Domenic IS THE FUTURE!!! #TheVoice — Fatima DuBose (@DuboseFatima) February 27, 2019

Dominic just sang into my soul! Good block @adamlevine #TheVoice — Queen Fayeby (@Ms_Fayeby_777) February 27, 2019

Interestingly, many also thought that he should have been coached by John Legend and that Domenic Haynes would have been great for Legend and vice versa. It will be interesting to see what Adam Levine can do with him.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.