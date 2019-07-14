Does Kylie Jenner miss former BFF Jordyn Woods? See her shocking answer in this KUWTK sneak peek

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may only have been gone from the small screen for a couple of weeks, but as we know, the Kardashian machine never sleeps!

They’re already rolling out new sneak peeks for the show’s 17th season, in which the family recovers from the mess we left them in during the season 16 finale.

In this sneak peek, Khloe Kardashian asks her sister, Kylie Jenner, whether or not she misses former BFF Jordyn Woods. Surprisingly, Kylie said that she feels the whole thing needed to happen for a reason for everyone — including herself.

Kylie Jenner also admits that Jordyn was her “security blanket” and that perhaps it was time to grow without her.

So, it sounds like the pair already had issues brewing in their friendship before they called it quits over the cheating scandal.

The makeup mogul also likely means that things needed to happen for Khloe, since now she knows the true character of her ex-boyfriend.

He already cheated on Khloe while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. This was the action that tipped the pair’s relationship over the edge, and now it’s definitely not going back to where it was.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.