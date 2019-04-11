Does Clay die on SEAL Team? Is he leaving the show? Questions abound after bomb attack in Manila

In Season 2, Episode 17, titled Paradise Lost, which aired on Wednesday, April 10, Bravo Team is deployed to the Philippines to train Filipino SEALs. But while at a bar frequented by Westerners in Manila, members of the team are caught in a terrorist twin bomb attack that left Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) badly injured.

No member of the team was injured in the first explosion, but Clay was hurt in a second blast that occurred as they tried to assist injured people and rescue those caught under debris.

He was rushed to the hospital and his colleagues learned that he was in a critical condition. The Bravo Team member was later airlifted back the U.S.

Meanwhile, his team mates were thirsting for revenge and waiting for information about who might have been responsible for the attack that led to seven people dead and many more injured.

The latest incident has sparked speculation, with fans asking whether Bravo Team member Clay Spenser will die in Season 2.

This is not the first time that fans have speculated about the future of Clay Spenser in the SEAL Team series, with many fans opining that the Navy SEAL will almost certainly die before the series ends.

Fans have repeatedly predicted the episode and moment that Clay dies in the series, but the Bravo Team member has so far defied all predictions of his death so far. However, many fans believe that Clay’s constant exposure to danger makes it likely that he will die violently and that it is only a matter of time before his luck runs out.

Some fans had predicted that he would die in SEAL Team Season 2, Episode 12, titled The Upside Down, when, during the mission to retrieve a USAF drone downed by Insurgents in Iraq, he found himself surrounded by ISIS militants. But he was rescued by other members of his team who disobeyed orders to come to his rescue.

Fans also speculated about the future of Clay’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Stella (played by Alona Tal) who broke up with him in Season 2, Episode 6, titled Hold What You Got, before his deployment to Mexico to hunt cartel boss Andres Doza.

Fans believed at first that their relationship would eventually be fixed. But when Alona Tal, who plays Stella, landed a new role on ABC’s rebooted NYPD Blue, many fans despaired.

In fact the reason why Stella broke up with Clay was the danger he puts himself in during frequent missions. Stella complained that each time Clay goes on a dangerous mission she lives in fear that something bad will happen to him and that she is unable to sleep.

It's anything but easy for the loved ones they leave behind. 💔 #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/jDaV1peqfC — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) November 8, 2018

But now with Clay in a critical condition after a terrorist bomb attack, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that he will survive yet again.

Clay has played a key role in the team and fans have grown to love the character. Everyone is hoping that the show creators are not going to kill him off after the latest incident but that he recovers and returns to the team as soon as possible.

Max Thieriot currently doesn’t have any up-and-coming projects listed on his IMDb profile, so it looks like viewers could be in luck and Clay will live to see another day.

SEAL Team airs on Wednesday at 10/9c on CBS.