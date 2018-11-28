Does Ashton Pienaar die of his injuries after going overboard on Below Deck? [SPOILERS]

The drama has been coming thick and fast this season on Below Deck — and fans are now desperate to know of Ashton Pienaar’s fate after footage showed him being dragged overboard by a rope caught around his leg.

Dead or alive was the question on everyone’s lips after the horrific incident showed the deckhand getting plunged under water at the rear of the boat.

After explosive trailers teased the stunning incident, fans began speculating about whether he may have met his maker.

I am extremely worried about Ashton even though his social medis presence tells me he's not dead. But next week's Below Deck trailet gives me anxiety. — Poppy Ashwright (@poppyashwright) November 28, 2018

I'm so nervous for next weeks episode. Seeing the preview of I guess it was Ashton being pulled overboard, made me feel ill. #TeamRhylee #BelowDeck — Paula (@PSFairetheewell) November 28, 2018

The good news is the healthy and swarthy Ashton appears to have nine lives and isn’t going anywhere soon — as the Johannesburg native was there in all his glory on the Below Deck After Show episode last night.

When Chandler Brooks informed the crew that the glittery, luxe yacht life isn’t for everyone and he’s leaving, Ashton piped up that he wished it was Rhylee Gerber leaving instead.

Ashton is also alive and well on his Instagram and Twitter profiles, posting as recently as yesterday.

Monsters and Critics previously told how Ashton was the person who goes overboard this season, after pictures on his Instagram showed him with some sort of bandage around his leg.

Below Deck air on Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.